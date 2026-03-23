CSM (Ret.) Robert Nichols Reflects on Desert Storm, Leadership, and Legacy with the 101st Airborne Division

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Nichols reflects on his service during Operation Desert Storm at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Nichols served as the command sergeant major of 1st Brigade Combat Team, “Bastogne,” and later as the command sergeant major of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Rakkasans.”
Recognized as a Champion of Fort Campbell, Nichols was honored in 2021 for his lasting legacy and contributions to the division.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 19:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000595
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-LY421-6618
|Filename:
|DOD_111591182
|Length:
|00:09:52
|Location:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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