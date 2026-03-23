CSM (Ret.) Robert Nichols Reflects on Desert Storm, Leadership, and Legacy with the 101st Airborne Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000595" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Nichols reflects on his service during Operation Desert Storm at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Nichols served as the command sergeant major of 1st Brigade Combat Team, “Bastogne,” and later as the command sergeant major of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Rakkasans.”



Recognized as a Champion of Fort Campbell, Nichols was honored in 2021 for his lasting legacy and contributions to the division.