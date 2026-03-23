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    CSM (Ret.) Robert Nichols Reflects on Desert Storm, Leadership, and Legacy with the 101st Airborne Division

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    CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French and Spc. Sandy Veravazquez

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Nichols reflects on his service during Operation Desert Storm at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Nichols served as the command sergeant major of 1st Brigade Combat Team, “Bastogne,” and later as the command sergeant major of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Rakkasans.”

    Recognized as a Champion of Fort Campbell, Nichols was honored in 2021 for his lasting legacy and contributions to the division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 19:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000595
    VIRIN: 260320-A-LY421-6618
    Filename: DOD_111591182
    Length: 00:09:52
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

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    Desert Storm
    101st Airborne Division

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