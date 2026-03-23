JTF-Bravo conducts Medical Evacuation Training in Panama: Capt. Kenny Weaver Interview

U.S. Army Capt. Kenny Weaver, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, answers questions in an interview during medical evacuation training at Panamá Pacífico International Airport, Panamá, March 19, 2026. The training included transporting simulated casualties, practicing evasive maneuvers, and other situational medical scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 18:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000594
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-DL184-6894
|Filename:
|DOD_111591181
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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