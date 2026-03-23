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    JTF-Bravo conducts Medical Evacuation Training in Panama: Capt. Kenny Weaver Interview

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    PANAMA

    03.19.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Army Capt. Kenny Weaver, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, answers questions in an interview during medical evacuation training at Panamá Pacífico International Airport, Panamá, March 19, 2026. The training included transporting simulated casualties, practicing evasive maneuvers, and other situational medical scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 18:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000594
    VIRIN: 260319-A-DL184-6894
    Filename: DOD_111591181
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF-Bravo conducts Medical Evacuation Training in Panama: Capt. Kenny Weaver Interview, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFB
    SOUTHCOM
    1-228th Aviation Regiment
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    Panama
    JSCG-P

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