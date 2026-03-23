II MSB Battalion Field Exercise

U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion conduct a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 16-21, 2026. This training was conducted to improve and sustain the Marines’ mission readiness and their ability to supply II MEF with proper operational support. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields.)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 19:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000593
|VIRIN:
|260323-M-AT830-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591111
|Length:
|00:08:45
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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