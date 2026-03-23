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    II MSB Battalion Field Exercise

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion conduct a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 16-21, 2026. This training was conducted to improve and sustain the Marines’ mission readiness and their ability to supply II MEF with proper operational support. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000593
    VIRIN: 260323-M-AT830-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111591111
    Length: 00:08:45
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, II MSB Battalion Field Exercise, by LCpl Christina Shields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MotorT
    BNFEX
    IIMSB
    Marine Corps

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