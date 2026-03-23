Focusing on the Mission: JBER’s Refractive Eye Clinic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000592" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson medical professionals perform refractive eye surgery at the JBER hospital to enhance the vision and operational readiness of service members on JBER, Alaska, March 2, 2026. The center provides permanent vision correction procedures, such as photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) and LASIK to reduce service members' dependence on corrective eyewear, which can be a liability in training and deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Keola Vischi)