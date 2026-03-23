Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson medical professionals perform refractive eye surgery at the JBER hospital to enhance the vision and operational readiness of service members on JBER, Alaska, March 2, 2026. The center provides permanent vision correction procedures, such as photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) and LASIK to reduce service members' dependence on corrective eyewear, which can be a liability in training and deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Keola Vischi)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 19:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000592
|VIRIN:
|260302-F-SA986-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591091
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Focusing on the Mission: JBER’s Refractive Eye Clinic, by Amn Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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