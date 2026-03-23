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    Focusing on the Mission: JBER’s Refractive Eye Clinic

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    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Video by Airman Keola Vischi 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson medical professionals perform refractive eye surgery at the JBER hospital to enhance the vision and operational readiness of service members on JBER, Alaska, March 2, 2026. The center provides permanent vision correction procedures, such as photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) and LASIK to reduce service members' dependence on corrective eyewear, which can be a liability in training and deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Keola Vischi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 19:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000592
    VIRIN: 260302-F-SA986-1001
    Filename: DOD_111591091
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

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    This work, Focusing on the Mission: JBER’s Refractive Eye Clinic, by Amn Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    readiness
    warfighter
    jber
    readyairman
    pacaf

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