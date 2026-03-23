Little Rock District USACE continues Village Creek levee stabilization

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Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working in conjunction with the Tennessee Valley Authority are performing emergency levee stabilization work on the Village Creek Levee near Newport. Storms and flooding last spring caused major damage to the levee. The levee helps reduce flood risk for residents, farmland and local infrastructure in the Newport area. More than 650 people and approximately 400 buildings valued at more than $60 million are within the levee’s protected area. The levee also protects more than 12,000 acres of farmland estimated to produce more than $250 million in farm goods annually. Construction activities remain on schedule. Site preparation is nearing completion, including stripping and stockpiling of topsoil within the right-of-way. Borrow material delivery has begun, with increased haul operations expected to support initiation of the first lift of levee stabilization. Subgrade conditions remain favorable, supporting anticipated progression into fill placement without delay. Stabilization work is estimated to take approximately two weeks. Access road construction continues with placement of Class 7 aggregate and development of staging areas. Access road construction on track for completion by approximately 22 Mar. The Village Creek emergency repair effort remains on track and continues to demonstrate strong interagency and stakeholders coordination. While additional geotechnical considerations have been identified, SWL and TVA are adapting plans to address slope stability without impacting overall mission objectives. The project remains well-positioned to execute emergency stabilization within the current operational window and reduce flood risk to the surrounding area.