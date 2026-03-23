The T-7 Red Hawk trainer aircraft lands and taxis at WPAFB for refueling and meeting with T-7 program team members, March 9th, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000588
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591049
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force’s new trainer jet visits Wright-Patterson AFB
No keywords found.