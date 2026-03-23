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    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office

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    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The T-7 Red Hawk trainer aircraft lands and taxis at WPAFB for refueling and meeting with T-7 program team members, March 9th, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000588
    VIRIN: 260309-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_111591049
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFLCMC
    T-7A

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