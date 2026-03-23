NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (March 23, 2026) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, March 23, after nearly six months supporting U.S. Southern Command missions. Gettysburg is a multi-mission guided-missile cruiser capable of air warfare, undersea warfare, naval surface fire support and surface warfare, supporting carrier battle groups, amphibious forces or operating independently and as flagships of surface action groups. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000585
|VIRIN:
|260323-N-AV223-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111590784
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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