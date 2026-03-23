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    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) returns to Naval Station Norfolk

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Cole 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (March 23, 2026) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, March 23, after nearly six months supporting U.S. Southern Command missions. Gettysburg is a multi-mission guided-missile cruiser capable of air warfare, undersea warfare, naval surface fire support and surface warfare, supporting carrier battle groups, amphibious forces or operating independently and as flagships of surface action groups. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000585
    VIRIN: 260323-N-AV223-1001
    Filename: DOD_111590784
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, USS Gettysburg (CG 64) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, by PO2 Derek Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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