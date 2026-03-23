4th Distribution Support Battalion participates in Arctic Edge 2026

U.S. Marines with 4th Distribution Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, participates in ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 17, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"GLACIAL MELT" by Victory Flags/ https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 16:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000584
|VIRIN:
|260317-M-NH922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111590739
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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