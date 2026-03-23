4th Distribution Support Battalion participates in Arctic Edge 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000584" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 4th Distribution Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, participates in ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 17, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"GLACIAL MELT" by Victory Flags/ https://stock.adobe.com/