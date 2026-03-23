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    4th Distribution Support Battalion participates in Arctic Edge 2026

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    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Distribution Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, participates in ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 17, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "GLACIAL MELT" by Victory Flags/ https://stock.adobe.com/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000584
    VIRIN: 260317-M-NH922-1001
    Filename: DOD_111590739
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: ALASKA, US

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    This work, 4th Distribution Support Battalion participates in Arctic Edge 2026, by LCpl Allan Rodriguez-Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ARCTICEDGE26, USNORTHCOM, HomelandDefense, Always Vigilant, arcticsecurity, AE26, 4th DSB

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