Patrolling Around

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, currently assigned to Joint Task Force-DC, conduct a presence patrol in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, March 23, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000577
|VIRIN:
|260323-A-VB701-5351
|Filename:
|DOD_111590453
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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