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    Patrolling Around

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, currently assigned to Joint Task Force-DC, conduct a presence patrol in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, March 23, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000577
    VIRIN: 260323-A-VB701-5351
    Filename: DOD_111590453
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrolling Around, by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    District of Colombia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

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