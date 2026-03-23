CDAO discusses capabilities and CJADC2 at AIPCon

Cameron Stanley, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer of the Department of War, shares how the DoW is driving enterprise-wide adoption of data, analytics, and AI to generate decision advantage—and what it takes to move cutting-edge technology from the lab to the warfighter at speed.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 14:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000573
|VIRIN:
|260323-D-WV588-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111590401
|Length:
|00:10:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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