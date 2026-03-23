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    CDAO discusses capabilities and CJADC2 at AIPCon

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    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Alexander Payne 

    Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

    Cameron Stanley, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer of the Department of War, shares how the DoW is driving enterprise-wide adoption of data, analytics, and AI to generate decision advantage—and what it takes to move cutting-edge technology from the lab to the warfighter at speed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 14:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000573
    VIRIN: 260323-D-WV588-1001
    Filename: DOD_111590401
    Length: 00:10:28
    Location: US

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    This work, CDAO discusses capabilities and CJADC2 at AIPCon, by Alexander Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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