169th CES fire department structure burn highlight reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000564" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Firefighters assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, South Carolina Air National Guard, and the Fort Jackson Fire Department conduct structure fire simulations at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Mar. 8, 2026. The training was designed to build muscle memory and coordination, enabling firefighters to safely apply tactics to control and extinguish fires in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. The collaboration also strengthened interoperability between the two departments in preparation for potential joint emergency responses. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Jones)