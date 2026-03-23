Firefighters assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, South Carolina Air National Guard, and the Fort Jackson Fire Department conduct structure fire simulations at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Mar. 8, 2026. The training was designed to build muscle memory and coordination, enabling firefighters to safely apply tactics to control and extinguish fires in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. The collaboration also strengthened interoperability between the two departments in preparation for potential joint emergency responses. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 13:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000564
|VIRIN:
|260308-Z-HT982-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111590184
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th CES fire department structure burn highlight reel, by SSgt Danielle Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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