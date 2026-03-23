(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th CES fire department structure burn highlight reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Jones 

    169th Fighter Wing

    Firefighters assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, South Carolina Air National Guard, and the Fort Jackson Fire Department conduct structure fire simulations at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Mar. 8, 2026. The training was designed to build muscle memory and coordination, enabling firefighters to safely apply tactics to control and extinguish fires in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. The collaboration also strengthened interoperability between the two departments in preparation for potential joint emergency responses. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 13:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000564
    VIRIN: 260308-Z-HT982-1001
    Filename: DOD_111590184
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th CES fire department structure burn highlight reel, by SSgt Danielle Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    Live-Fire Training
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Fort Jackson Fire Department
    South Carolina Air National Gaurd
    Fort Jackson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video