Your FBI: Counterintelligence- AD Roman Rozhavsky, FBI’s Counterintelligence & Espionage Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000554" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When you think about counterintelligence you may first think about spy movies or television shows. In real life, the FBI’s job goes beyond that. Roman Rozhavsky, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, discusses how the FBI crushes national security threats.