When you think about counterintelligence you may first think about spy movies or television shows. In real life, the FBI’s job goes beyond that. Roman Rozhavsky, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, discusses how the FBI crushes national security threats.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 14:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000554
|VIRIN:
|260323-O-D0354-8369
|Filename:
|DOD_111590058
|Length:
|00:08:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Your FBI: Counterintelligence- AD Roman Rozhavsky, FBI’s Counterintelligence & Espionage Division, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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