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    Your FBI: Counterintelligence- AD Roman Rozhavsky, FBI’s Counterintelligence & Espionage Division

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    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Federal Bureau of Investigation

    When you think about counterintelligence you may first think about spy movies or television shows. In real life, the FBI’s job goes beyond that.  Roman Rozhavsky, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, discusses how the FBI crushes national security threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 14:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000554
    VIRIN: 260323-O-D0354-8369
    Filename: DOD_111590058
    Length: 00:08:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Your FBI: Counterintelligence- AD Roman Rozhavsky, FBI’s Counterintelligence & Espionage Division, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Counterintelligence
    FBIFeature

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