1-12 CAV Cadre is Interviewed during Spur Ride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000544" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Mark Johnson, assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, participates in an interview during a Spur Ride at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. Johnson spoke about his experience as one of the cadres operating the lanes during the event. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andre Gremillion)