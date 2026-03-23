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    1-12 CAV Cadre is Interviewed during Spur Ride

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    LITHUANIA

    03.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Mark Johnson, assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, participates in an interview during a Spur Ride at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. Johnson spoke about his experience as one of the cadres operating the lanes during the event. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andre Gremillion)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 11:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000544
    VIRIN: 230326-Z-PV485-1167
    Filename: DOD_111589859
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1-12 CAV Cadre is Interviewed during Spur Ride, by SPC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Spur Ride
    1-12 CAV
    100th MPAD
    Victory Corps
    Stronger Together
    EFDL

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