U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Mark Johnson, assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, participates in an interview during a Spur Ride at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. Johnson spoke about his experience as one of the cadres operating the lanes during the event. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andre Gremillion)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 11:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000544
|VIRIN:
|230326-Z-PV485-1167
|Filename:
|DOD_111589859
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-12 Cadre is Interviewed during Spur Ride, by SPC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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