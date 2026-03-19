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    Spur Ride Pushes Cavalry Troopers to the Limit in Lithuania

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    LITHUANIA

    03.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment endure a spur ride at Camp Herkus, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 21–22, 2026. The video captures troopers pushing through physically and mentally demanding lanes with little rest, testing their endurance, grit and ability to operate under sustained stress. From obstacle breaches to team-based challenges, Soldiers are pushed beyond their comfort zone in pursuit of earning their Cavalry spurs. The spur ride is a time-honored tradition that builds disciplined, resilient troopers and reinforces the legacy of the Cavalry. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000541
    VIRIN: 260323-Z-BN475-1436
    Filename: DOD_111589811
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spur Ride Pushes Cavalry Troopers to the Limit in Lithuania, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Spur Ride
    100th MPAD
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    EFDL
    1-12CAV

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