Spur Ride Pushes Cavalry Troopers to the Limit in Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000541" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment endure a spur ride at Camp Herkus, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 21–22, 2026. The video captures troopers pushing through physically and mentally demanding lanes with little rest, testing their endurance, grit and ability to operate under sustained stress. From obstacle breaches to team-based challenges, Soldiers are pushed beyond their comfort zone in pursuit of earning their Cavalry spurs. The spur ride is a time-honored tradition that builds disciplined, resilient troopers and reinforces the legacy of the Cavalry. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)