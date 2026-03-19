U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment endure a spur ride at Camp Herkus, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 21–22, 2026. The video captures troopers pushing through physically and mentally demanding lanes with little rest, testing their endurance, grit and ability to operate under sustained stress. From obstacle breaches to team-based challenges, Soldiers are pushed beyond their comfort zone in pursuit of earning their Cavalry spurs. The spur ride is a time-honored tradition that builds disciplined, resilient troopers and reinforces the legacy of the Cavalry. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000541
|VIRIN:
|260323-Z-BN475-1436
|Filename:
|DOD_111589811
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spur Ride Pushes Cavalry Troopers to the Limit in Lithuania, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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