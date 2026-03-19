The Office of Naval Research — Delivering the Naval Future Since 1946

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000539" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For 80 years, ONR has propelled naval science and technology to impressive heights. In fact, some of the most important, iconic naval platforms and capabilities began as ONR-sponsored research — and ONR continues to lead the way, providing dominant warfighting capabilities across the Fleet and Force.



As we celebrate eight decades of naval innovation, and look ahead to delivering the naval future, here are a few of the many ONR-sponsored technologies and breakthroughs that have shaped naval warfighting since 1946. We will continue to provide our brave Sailors and Marines with dominant capabilities — past, present and future.