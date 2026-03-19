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    The Office of Naval Research — Delivering the Naval Future Since 1946

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    For 80 years, ONR has propelled naval science and technology to impressive heights. In fact, some of the most important, iconic naval platforms and capabilities began as ONR-sponsored research — and ONR continues to lead the way, providing dominant warfighting capabilities across the Fleet and Force.

    As we celebrate eight decades of naval innovation, and look ahead to delivering the naval future, here are a few of the many ONR-sponsored technologies and breakthroughs that have shaped naval warfighting since 1946. We will continue to provide our brave Sailors and Marines with dominant capabilities — past, present and future.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000539
    VIRIN: 260323-N-BT756-8080
    Filename: DOD_111589805
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, The Office of Naval Research — Delivering the Naval Future Since 1946, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Office of Naval Research
    Marines
    Navy
    Science & Technology
    Navy 250th

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