(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spur Ride B-Roll Highlights Cavalry Troopers Enduring Training in Lithuania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITHUANIA

    03.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment conduct multiple training lanes during a spur ride at Camp Herkus, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 21–22, 2026. B-roll footage captures Soldiers navigating physically and mentally demanding obstacles, including land navigation, obstacle breaches and team-based tasks designed to test endurance, discipline and teamwork. The spur ride is a Cavalry tradition that challenges troopers to earn their spurs through sustained hardship while reinforcing unit cohesion and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army B-roll by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000538
    VIRIN: 260323-Z-BN475-1435
    Filename: DOD_111589803
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spur Ride B-Roll Highlights Cavalry Troopers Enduring Training in Lithuania, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1-12 CAV
    100th MPAD
    SpurRide
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    EFDL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video