U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment conduct multiple training lanes during a spur ride at Camp Herkus, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 21–22, 2026. B-roll footage captures Soldiers navigating physically and mentally demanding obstacles, including land navigation, obstacle breaches and team-based tasks designed to test endurance, discipline and teamwork. The spur ride is a Cavalry tradition that challenges troopers to earn their spurs through sustained hardship while reinforcing unit cohesion and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army B-roll by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000538
|VIRIN:
|260323-Z-BN475-1435
|Filename:
|DOD_111589803
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spur Ride B-Roll Highlights Cavalry Troopers Enduring Training in Lithuania, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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