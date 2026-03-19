Spur Ride B-Roll Highlights Cavalry Troopers Enduring Training in Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000538" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment conduct multiple training lanes during a spur ride at Camp Herkus, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 21–22, 2026. B-roll footage captures Soldiers navigating physically and mentally demanding obstacles, including land navigation, obstacle breaches and team-based tasks designed to test endurance, discipline and teamwork. The spur ride is a Cavalry tradition that challenges troopers to earn their spurs through sustained hardship while reinforcing unit cohesion and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army B-roll by Sgt. Eric Allen)