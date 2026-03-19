Spur Ride Builds Lethality and Esprit de Corps for 1-12 Cavalry Troopers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000537" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment conduct a spur ride at Camp Herkus, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 21–22, 2026. Over the course of the event, Soldiers navigated multiple physically and mentally demanding lanes designed to test their proficiency, teamwork and resilience while upholding the traditions of the Cavalry. The spur ride challenges troopers to earn their spurs through sustained hardship, reinforcing esprit de corps and honoring the legacy of Cavalry units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)