U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment conduct a spur ride at Camp Herkus, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 21–22, 2026. Over the course of the event, Soldiers navigated multiple physically and mentally demanding lanes designed to test their proficiency, teamwork and resilience while upholding the traditions of the Cavalry. The spur ride challenges troopers to earn their spurs through sustained hardship, reinforcing esprit de corps and honoring the legacy of Cavalry units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000537
|VIRIN:
|260321-A-BN475-7331
|Filename:
|DOD_111589705
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spur Ride Builds Lethality and Esprit de Corps for 1-12 Cavalry Troopers, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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