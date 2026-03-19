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    Spur Ride Builds Lethality and Esprit de Corps for 1-12 Cavalry Troopers

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    LITHUANIA

    03.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment conduct a spur ride at Camp Herkus, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 21–22, 2026. Over the course of the event, Soldiers navigated multiple physically and mentally demanding lanes designed to test their proficiency, teamwork and resilience while upholding the traditions of the Cavalry. The spur ride challenges troopers to earn their spurs through sustained hardship, reinforcing esprit de corps and honoring the legacy of Cavalry units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000537
    VIRIN: 260321-A-BN475-7331
    Filename: DOD_111589705
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: LT

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    This work, Spur Ride Builds Lethality and Esprit de Corps for 1-12 Cavalry Troopers, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    1-12
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    100thMPAD
    VictoryCorps
    EFDL

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