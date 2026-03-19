B-roll footage shows soldiers participating in a multinational Spur Ride hosted by 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, March 21-22, 2026. The event brought together U.S., Dutch, Czech, Norwegian, Croatian and German soldiers for a series of physically and mentally demanding lanes rooted in cavalry tradition.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 11:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000532
|VIRIN:
|260322-Z-GB622-3001
|PIN:
|260321-E
|Filename:
|DOD_111589654
|Length:
|00:12:26
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-12 CAV hosts multinational Spur Ride in Lithuania, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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