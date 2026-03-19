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    1-12 CAV hosts multinational Spur Ride in Lithuania

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    LITHUANIA

    03.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll footage shows soldiers participating in a multinational Spur Ride hosted by 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, March 21-22, 2026. The event brought together U.S., Dutch, Czech, Norwegian, Croatian and German soldiers for a series of physically and mentally demanding lanes rooted in cavalry tradition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 11:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000532
    VIRIN: 260322-Z-GB622-3001
    PIN: 260321-E
    Filename: DOD_111589654
    Length: 00:12:26
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-12 CAV hosts multinational Spur Ride in Lithuania, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Spur Ride
    1-12 CAV
    100th MPAD
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    NATO
    EFDL

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