Cold Response 26 | Staff Sgt. Steven Sanchez Interview

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Sanchez, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery member, discusses the 48th Fighter Wing's participation in Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 18, 2026. The exercise focused on discipline and trust between nations, demonstrating a commitment to the collective defense of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 09:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000531
|VIRIN:
|260318-F-YU294-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111589627
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|ORLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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