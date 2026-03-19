(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cold Response 26 | Staff Sgt. Steven Sanchez Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLAND, NORWAY

    03.17.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Sanchez, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery member, discusses the 48th Fighter Wing's participation in Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 18, 2026. The exercise focused on discipline and trust between nations, demonstrating a commitment to the collective defense of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 09:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000531
    VIRIN: 260318-F-YU294-1002
    Filename: DOD_111589627
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: ORLAND, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Response 26 | Staff Sgt. Steven Sanchez Interview, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video