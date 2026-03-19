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    11th Field Hospital Sharpens Medical Readiness at Fort McCoy Wis.

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    FORT MCCOY, Wis. – Soldiers from the 11th Field Hospital, based out of Fort Hood, TX, successfully concluded a Collective Training Exercise here, which ran from March 4-12, 2026. This vital training was supported by the 1st Medical Brigade from Fort Hood, Regional Training Site – Medical and the Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center.
    The exercise was structured to ensure our medical personnel train as they fight. Participants engaged in a range of activities, including refining staff processes and enhancing medical skills through state-of-the-art simulation and cadaver-based training. These efforts are crucial for strengthening overall medical readiness and preparing our teams for future missions.
    This event highlights the power of partnership between active-duty units and reserve training assets. Such joint efforts foster a shared learning environment, ensuring that our Warfighters will receive the highest level of care through a cohesive and expertly trained medical force.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000528
    VIRIN: 260309-A-VQ984-5107
    Filename: DOD_111589609
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    Fort McCoy
    1st Medical Brigade
    11th Field Hospital
    RTS Medical
    Fort Hood
    MSTC

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