11th Field Hospital Sharpens Medical Readiness at Fort McCoy Wis.

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FORT MCCOY, Wis. – Soldiers from the 11th Field Hospital, based out of Fort Hood, TX, successfully concluded a Collective Training Exercise here, which ran from March 4-12, 2026. This vital training was supported by the 1st Medical Brigade from Fort Hood, Regional Training Site – Medical and the Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center.

The exercise was structured to ensure our medical personnel train as they fight. Participants engaged in a range of activities, including refining staff processes and enhancing medical skills through state-of-the-art simulation and cadaver-based training. These efforts are crucial for strengthening overall medical readiness and preparing our teams for future missions.

This event highlights the power of partnership between active-duty units and reserve training assets. Such joint efforts foster a shared learning environment, ensuring that our Warfighters will receive the highest level of care through a cohesive and expertly trained medical force.

(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)