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    Best Mortar Team Hype Video

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    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment engage targets and fire rounds from a M224A1 60mm Lightweight Mortar System from a conventional setup during training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2026. The training focuses on warfighting readiness and deterrence through live fire training and collective exercises, building lethal, combat-credible formations, and prepares 2d Cavalry Regiment Soldiers for the 2026 International Best Mortar Competition, April 7–10 at Fort Benning, Georgia, where U.S. and international teams compete in technical, tactical, and physically demanding events to determine the top mortar crew. (U.S. Army Reserve video By Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 09:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000525
    VIRIN: 260317-A-GS449-6865
    Filename: DOD_111589602
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Mortar Team Hype Video, by SSG Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    366MPAD
    2D Cavalry Regiment
    VCORPS
    Lethal and Ready
    StrongTogether
    EFDI

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