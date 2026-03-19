Best Mortar Team Hype Video

Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment engage targets and fire rounds from a M224A1 60mm Lightweight Mortar System from a conventional setup during training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2026. The training focuses on warfighting readiness and deterrence through live fire training and collective exercises, building lethal, combat-credible formations, and prepares 2d Cavalry Regiment Soldiers for the 2026 International Best Mortar Competition, April 7–10 at Fort Benning, Georgia, where U.S. and international teams compete in technical, tactical, and physically demanding events to determine the top mortar crew. (U.S. Army Reserve video By Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 09:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000525
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-GS449-6865
|Filename:
|DOD_111589602
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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