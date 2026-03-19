Best Mortar Team Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000525" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment engage targets and fire rounds from a M224A1 60mm Lightweight Mortar System from a conventional setup during training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2026. The training focuses on warfighting readiness and deterrence through live fire training and collective exercises, building lethal, combat-credible formations, and prepares 2d Cavalry Regiment Soldiers for the 2026 International Best Mortar Competition, April 7–10 at Fort Benning, Georgia, where U.S. and international teams compete in technical, tactical, and physically demanding events to determine the top mortar crew. (U.S. Army Reserve video By Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)