Norwegian Service Member discusses his experience during Spur Ride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000523" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Norwegian Sgt. Torben did an interview about his experiences during a Spur Ride at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. This Spur Ride was a physical and mental test lasting more than 24-hours and required proficiency in multiple tasks and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)