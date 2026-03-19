Norwegian Service Member discusses his experience during Spur Ride

Norwegian Sgt. Torben did an interview about his experiences during a Spur Ride at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. This Spur Ride was a physical and mental test lasting more than 24-hours and required proficiency in multiple tasks and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 09:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000523
|VIRIN:
|230326-Z-PV485-1176
|PIN:
|260323-B
|Filename:
|DOD_111589587
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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