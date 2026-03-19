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    Norwegian Service Member discusses his experience during Spur Ride

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    LITHUANIA

    03.22.2026

    Video by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Norwegian Sgt. Torben did an interview about his experiences during a Spur Ride at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. This Spur Ride was a physical and mental test lasting more than 24-hours and required proficiency in multiple tasks and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 09:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000523
    VIRIN: 230326-Z-PV485-1176
    PIN: 260323-B
    Filename: DOD_111589587
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Norwegian Service Member discusses his experience during Spur Ride, by SPC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Spur Ride
    1-12 CAV
    100th MPAD
    Victory Corps
    Stronger Together
    EFDL

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