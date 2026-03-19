U.S. Soldiers from 1-12Cav Participate in a Spur Ride

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, participate in a Spur Ride at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. This Spur Ride was a physical and mental test lasting more than 24-hours and required proficiency in multiple tasks and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 09:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000518
|VIRIN:
|230326-Z-PV485-1175
|PIN:
|260323-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111589579
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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