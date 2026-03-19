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    U.S. Soldiers from 1-12Cav Participate in a Spur Ride

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    LITHUANIA

    03.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, participate in a Spur Ride at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. This Spur Ride was a physical and mental test lasting more than 24-hours and required proficiency in multiple tasks and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 09:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000518
    VIRIN: 230326-Z-PV485-1175
    PIN: 260323-A
    Filename: DOD_111589579
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers from 1-12Cav Participate in a Spur Ride, by SPC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Spur Ride
    100th MPAD
    Stronger Together
    Victory Corps
    EFDL
    1-12CAV

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