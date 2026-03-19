CSM Harness Interview on AFN Vicenza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000516" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Harness, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Southern European Task Force, Africa, conducts an interview promoting the 2026 Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign on Caserma Ederle, Italy on March 18, 2026. The AER is the U.S. Army's official non-profit organization which provides financial assistance, educational scholarships and enduring support to Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their families (U.S. Army Caption by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)