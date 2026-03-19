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    CSM Harness Interview on AFN Vicenza

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    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Harness, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Southern European Task Force, Africa, conducts an interview promoting the 2026 Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign on Caserma Ederle, Italy on March 18, 2026. The AER is the U.S. Army's official non-profit organization which provides financial assistance, educational scholarships and enduring support to Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their families (U.S. Army Caption by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 05:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000516
    VIRIN: 260318-A-FG870-4772
    Filename: DOD_111589548
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

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    This work, CSM Harness Interview on AFN Vicenza, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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