CSM Harness Interview on AFN Vicenza

Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Harness, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Southern European Task Force, Africa, conducts an interview promoting the 2026 Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign on Caserma Ederle, Italy on March 18, 2026. The AER is the U.S. Army's official non-profit organization which provides financial assistance, educational scholarships and enduring support to Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their families (U.S. Army Caption by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 05:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000516
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-FG870-4772
|Filename:
|DOD_111589548
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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