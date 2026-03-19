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    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026

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    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.18.2026

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct Mass Casualty exercise at USAG Ansbach Health Clinic, Urlas Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, March 19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 05:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000515
    VIRIN: 260319-A-EX530-2002
    Filename: DOD_111589546
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    U.S. Army Europe-Africa
    European Support 2026

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