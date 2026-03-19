MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026

U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct Mass Casualty exercise at USAG Ansbach Health Clinic, Urlas Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, March 19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 05:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000515
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-EX530-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111589546
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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