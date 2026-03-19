U.S. Army Maj. Jordan T. Terry, Multi-Domain Command - Europe Aviation Officer, gives a shout-out for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Mainz-Kastel, DE, Mar. 20, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. John Healy)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 05:23
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1000514
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-PC120-8434
|Filename:
|DOD_111589539
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Jordan T. Terry - Kentucky Derby Greeting, by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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