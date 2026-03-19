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    Maj. Jordan T. Terry - Kentucky Derby Greeting

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    GERMANY

    03.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    U.S. Army Maj. Jordan T. Terry, Multi-Domain Command - Europe Aviation Officer, gives a shout-out for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Mainz-Kastel, DE, Mar. 20, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. John Healy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 05:23
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1000514
    VIRIN: 260320-A-PC120-8434
    Filename: DOD_111589539
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Jordan T. Terry - Kentucky Derby Greeting, by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Kentucky Derby
    MDC-E
    152nd Kentucky Derby
    Multi-Domain Command - Europe

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