U.S. Army Capt. Mitchell Word, assistant operations officer for 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, speaks during an interview at the start of a Spur Ride at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, March 21, 2026. The event tested candidates through more than 30 hours of physically and mentally demanding tasks designed to build proficiency, endurance, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 05:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000513
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-GB622-4712
|PIN:
|260321-B
|Filename:
|DOD_111589512
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Mitchell Word discusses 1-12 CAV Spur Ride in Lithuania, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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