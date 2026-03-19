1st Lt. John McIntyre discusses Spur Ride at Pabrade Training Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000511" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. John McIntyre, a spur candidate assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, speaks during during a Spur Ride at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. The event tested candidates through more than 30 hours of physically and mentally demanding tasks designed to build proficiency, endurance, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)