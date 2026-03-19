1st Lt. John McIntyre discusses Spur Ride at Pabrade Training Area

U.S. Army 1st Lt. John McIntyre, a spur candidate assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, speaks during during a Spur Ride at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. The event tested candidates through more than 30 hours of physically and mentally demanding tasks designed to build proficiency, endurance, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 05:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000511
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-GB622-2001
|PIN:
|260321-D
|Filename:
|DOD_111589504
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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