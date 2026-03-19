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    1st Lt. John McIntyre discusses Spur Ride at Pabrade Training Area

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    LITHUANIA

    03.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. John McIntyre, a spur candidate assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, speaks during during a Spur Ride at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. The event tested candidates through more than 30 hours of physically and mentally demanding tasks designed to build proficiency, endurance, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 05:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000511
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-GB622-2001
    PIN: 260321-D
    Filename: DOD_111589504
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: LT

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    TAGS

    1st Cav
    Spur Ride
    1-12 CAV
    100th MPAD
    WeAreNATO
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)

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