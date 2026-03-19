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    Pfc. Levi Farmer discusses Spur Ride at Pabrade Training Area

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    LITHUANIA

    03.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Levi Farmer, a spur candidate assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, speaks during an interview at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. Farmer discussed his experience during the Spur Ride, a more than 30-hour event that tested candidates through physically and mentally demanding tasks rooted in cavalry tradition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 05:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000510
    VIRIN: 260322-Z-GB622-2001
    PIN: 260322-A
    Filename: DOD_111589502
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: LT

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    TAGS

    Spur Ride
    1-12 CAV
    100th MPAD
    2-82 FA
    WEARENATO
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)

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