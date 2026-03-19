U.S. Army Pfc. Levi Farmer, a spur candidate assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, speaks during an interview at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. Farmer discussed his experience during the Spur Ride, a more than 30-hour event that tested candidates through physically and mentally demanding tasks rooted in cavalry tradition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 05:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000510
|VIRIN:
|260322-Z-GB622-2001
|PIN:
|260322-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111589502
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pfc. Levi Farmer discusses Spur Ride at Pabrade Training Area, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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