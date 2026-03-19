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    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    B-roll package for the 51st Fighter Wing who participated in exercise Freedom Shield 26, practicing the Agile Combat Employment movement at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 7–13, 2026. The training demonstrated the wing’s ability to maintain combat airpower generation even when operating away from its primary base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 00:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000503
    VIRIN: 260312-F-SA893-8509
    Filename: DOD_111589353
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

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    This work, Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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    TAGS

    USAF
    readiness
    51st FW
    ACE
    FreedomShield26
    FS26

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