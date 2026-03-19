Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000503" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll package for the 51st Fighter Wing who participated in exercise Freedom Shield 26, practicing the Agile Combat Employment movement at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 7–13, 2026. The training demonstrated the wing’s ability to maintain combat airpower generation even when operating away from its primary base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)