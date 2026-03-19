U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participated in exercise Freedom Shield 26, practicing the Agile Combat Employment movement at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 7–13, 2026. The training demonstrated the wing’s ability to maintain combat airpower generation even when operating away from its primary base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 00:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000502
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-SA893-3595
|Filename:
|DOD_111589352
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
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