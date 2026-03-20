In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, attached to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, pull security and assess personnel as part of the Secure the Field Station Korea (FSK) mission, Camp Humphreys, March 17th, 2026. U.S. Army Soldiers and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces conduct a casualty care and evacuation exercise, Dragon Lift, as part of Freedom Shield 26 in Daejeon, South Korea, March 18, 2026. Finally, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade showcase the Army’s Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) weapon system during Freedom Shield 26 at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 23:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000501
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111589325
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: March 20, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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