Pacific in 60: March 20, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000501" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, attached to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, pull security and assess personnel as part of the Secure the Field Station Korea (FSK) mission, Camp Humphreys, March 17th, 2026. U.S. Army Soldiers and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces conduct a casualty care and evacuation exercise, Dragon Lift, as part of Freedom Shield 26 in Daejeon, South Korea, March 18, 2026. Finally, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade showcase the Army’s Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) weapon system during Freedom Shield 26 at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2026.