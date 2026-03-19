US ROK K9 JOINT TRAINING

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000497" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 903rd Military Police Detachment executed joint K9 training with members of the Republic of Korea S.W.A.T. and ROK Air Force, March 4, 2026, at Camp Walker, South Korea. The exercise was the first of this kind for the coalition and was designed to increase familiarity of tactics and procedures, to improve interoperability, while building cohesion.