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    US ROK K9 JOINT TRAINING

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2026

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    The 903rd Military Police Detachment executed joint K9 training with members of the Republic of Korea S.W.A.T. and ROK Air Force, March 4, 2026, at Camp Walker, South Korea. The exercise was the first of this kind for the coalition and was designed to increase familiarity of tactics and procedures, to improve interoperability, while building cohesion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 22:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000497
    VIRIN: 260304-O-PQ498-1353
    Filename: DOD_111589293
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

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    This work, US ROK K9 JOINT TRAINING, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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