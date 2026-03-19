The 903rd Military Police Detachment executed joint K9 training with members of the Republic of Korea S.W.A.T. and ROK Air Force, March 4, 2026, at Camp Walker, South Korea. The exercise was the first of this kind for the coalition and was designed to increase familiarity of tactics and procedures, to improve interoperability, while building cohesion.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 22:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000497
|VIRIN:
|260304-O-PQ498-1353
|Filename:
|DOD_111589293
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US ROK K9 JOINT TRAINING, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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