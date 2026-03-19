Senior Airman Pacheco Thomas, Staff Sgt. Dylan Kinne and Senior Airman Garret Wright conduct a F-35A Lightning II weapons load demonstration during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events like Luke Days 2026 provide insight into the training, preparation and teamwork that enable the joint force to respond quickly and effectively when needed, anytime and anywhere. The event showcases the aircraft, equipment and personnel whose skill and discipline ensure the United States Joint Forces remain ready to project airpower whenever called upon. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Deliah Cottle)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000492
|VIRIN:
|260322-A-HE901-2201
|Filename:
|DOD_111589182
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Title: Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration B-Roll, by SPC Deliah Cottle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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