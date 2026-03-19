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    Title: Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration B-Roll

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    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Video by Spc. Deliah Cottle 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Pacheco Thomas, Staff Sgt. Dylan Kinne and Senior Airman Garret Wright conduct a F-35A Lightning II weapons load demonstration during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events like Luke Days 2026 provide insight into the training, preparation and teamwork that enable the joint force to respond quickly and effectively when needed, anytime and anywhere. The event showcases the aircraft, equipment and personnel whose skill and discipline ensure the United States Joint Forces remain ready to project airpower whenever called upon. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Deliah Cottle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000492
    VIRIN: 260322-A-HE901-2201
    Filename: DOD_111589182
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Title: Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration B-Roll, by SPC Deliah Cottle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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