Title: Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000492" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Airman Pacheco Thomas, Staff Sgt. Dylan Kinne and Senior Airman Garret Wright conduct a F-35A Lightning II weapons load demonstration during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events like Luke Days 2026 provide insight into the training, preparation and teamwork that enable the joint force to respond quickly and effectively when needed, anytime and anywhere. The event showcases the aircraft, equipment and personnel whose skill and discipline ensure the United States Joint Forces remain ready to project airpower whenever called upon. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Deliah Cottle)