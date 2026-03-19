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    AUAFA Saber Team Performs at Luke Days 2026 B-Roll

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    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Academy cadet saber drill team performed for spectators at the Luke Days 2026 air show, Mar. 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events that bring together service members and communities help reinforce support for the mission of the joint force. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives the public an inside view to the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000491
    VIRIN: 260322-Z-CZ735-1060
    Filename: DOD_111589131
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, AUAFA Saber Team Performs at Luke Days 2026 B-Roll, by SFC Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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