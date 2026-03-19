Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000488" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force military working dog Enzo charges Staff Sgt. Henry Pearson, 56th Security Forces Squadron MWD handler, as Staff Sgt. Russell Postmus, 56th SFS MWD handler, demonstrates engagement and tactical release during the Luke Days 2026 airshow March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. Behind every aircraft generated and every pilot trained at Luke is a community that enables the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)