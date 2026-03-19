U.S. Air Force military working dog Enzo charges Staff Sgt. Henry Pearson, 56th Security Forces Squadron MWD handler, as Staff Sgt. Russell Postmus, 56th SFS MWD handler, demonstrates engagement and tactical release during the Luke Days 2026 airshow March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. Behind every aircraft generated and every pilot trained at Luke is a community that enables the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000488
|VIRIN:
|260321-F-QF099-1247
|Filename:
|DOD_111588975
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration B-Roll, by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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