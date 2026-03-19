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    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration B-Roll

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    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force military working dog Enzo charges Staff Sgt. Henry Pearson, 56th Security Forces Squadron MWD handler, as Staff Sgt. Russell Postmus, 56th SFS MWD handler, demonstrates engagement and tactical release during the Luke Days 2026 airshow March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. Behind every aircraft generated and every pilot trained at Luke is a community that enables the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000488
    VIRIN: 260321-F-QF099-1247
    Filename: DOD_111588975
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration B-Roll, by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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