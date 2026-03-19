1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment Conducts Spur Ride at Pabradė Training Area

PABRADĖ TRAINING AREA, Lithuania — U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, conduct multiple training lanes during a spur ride at Camp Herkus, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 21, 2026. The event tested Soldiers on a series of physically and mentally demanding tasks, including land navigation, obstacle breaching and team-based problem solving, as they worked to earn their silver spurs. (U.S. Army B-roll by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000485
|VIRIN:
|260321-A-BN475-8234
|PIN:
|260321-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111588939
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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