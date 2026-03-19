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    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment Conducts Spur Ride at Pabradė Training Area

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    LITHUANIA

    03.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    PABRADĖ TRAINING AREA, Lithuania — U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, conduct multiple training lanes during a spur ride at Camp Herkus, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 21, 2026. The event tested Soldiers on a series of physically and mentally demanding tasks, including land navigation, obstacle breaching and team-based problem solving, as they worked to earn their silver spurs. (U.S. Army B-roll by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000485
    VIRIN: 260321-A-BN475-8234
    PIN: 260321-A
    Filename: DOD_111588939
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: LT

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    Spur Ride
    1-12 CAV
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    100thMPAD
    VictoryCorps

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