1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment Conducts Spur Ride at Pabradė Training Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000485" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PABRADĖ TRAINING AREA, Lithuania — U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, conduct multiple training lanes during a spur ride at Camp Herkus, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 21, 2026. The event tested Soldiers on a series of physically and mentally demanding tasks, including land navigation, obstacle breaching and team-based problem solving, as they worked to earn their silver spurs. (U.S. Army B-roll by Sgt. Eric Allen)