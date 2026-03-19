Luke Days 2026 static displays

Static aircraft displays sit on the flightline during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The showcase features a diverse range of historic and modern airframes, including a Boeing Stearman biplane, a Sikorsky helicopter, and an AT-6C Texan, highlighting the rich heritage and evolution of military aviation. Luke Days 2026 provides visitors an up-close look at the aircraft that have contributed to training, innovation, and the advancement of airpower in defense of the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000480
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-QF099-1099
|Filename:
|DOD_111588702
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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