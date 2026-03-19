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    Luke Days 2026 static displays

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    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Static aircraft displays sit on the flightline during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The showcase features a diverse range of historic and modern airframes, including a Boeing Stearman biplane, a Sikorsky helicopter, and an AT-6C Texan, highlighting the rich heritage and evolution of military aviation. Luke Days 2026 provides visitors an up-close look at the aircraft that have contributed to training, innovation, and the advancement of airpower in defense of the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000480
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-QF099-1099
    Filename: DOD_111588702
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 static displays, by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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