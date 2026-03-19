Luke Days 2026 static displays

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000480" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Static aircraft displays sit on the flightline during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The showcase features a diverse range of historic and modern airframes, including a Boeing Stearman biplane, a Sikorsky helicopter, and an AT-6C Texan, highlighting the rich heritage and evolution of military aviation. Luke Days 2026 provides visitors an up-close look at the aircraft that have contributed to training, innovation, and the advancement of airpower in defense of the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)