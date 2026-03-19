Luke Days 2026 Stearman demonstration

A Boeing Stearman performs an aerial demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Operated by Third Strike Wingwalking, the aircraft showcased precision flying and aerial artistry, highlighting the skill and coordination required for wingwalking performances. Luke Days 2026 celebrated the heritage and excitement of aviation through dynamic flight demonstrations and community engagement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000479
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-QF099-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_111588698
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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