Luke Days 2026 Stearman demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000479" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Boeing Stearman performs an aerial demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Operated by Third Strike Wingwalking, the aircraft showcased precision flying and aerial artistry, highlighting the skill and coordination required for wingwalking performances. Luke Days 2026 celebrated the heritage and excitement of aviation through dynamic flight demonstrations and community engagement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)