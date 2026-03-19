(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Days 2026 Stearman demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A Boeing Stearman performs an aerial demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Operated by Third Strike Wingwalking, the aircraft showcased precision flying and aerial artistry, highlighting the skill and coordination required for wingwalking performances. Luke Days 2026 celebrated the heritage and excitement of aviation through dynamic flight demonstrations and community engagement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000479
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-QF099-1101
    Filename: DOD_111588698
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2026 Stearman demonstration, by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air force
    Airshow
    Luke AFB
    LukeDays2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video