U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct dry-fire and maneuver squad attacks during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 24-25, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity, Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on March 18, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Xavier Alicea, Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro, and Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 12:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000477
|VIRIN:
|260318-M-RT859-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111588573
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Combined Arms", by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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