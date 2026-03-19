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    CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Combined Arms"

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    NORWAY

    02.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct dry-fire and maneuver squad attacks during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 24-25, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity, Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on March 18, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Xavier Alicea, Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro, and Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 12:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000477
    VIRIN: 260318-M-RT859-1001
    Filename: DOD_111588573
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: NO

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Combined Arms", by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SHOULDER TO SHOULDER
    OTAN
    Arctic Sentry
    Marines
    NATO
    CORE26

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