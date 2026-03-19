3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force UH-60 Table IV-VI night gunnery B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000476" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct UH-60 night Gunnery Tables IV-VI with members of the Latvian Air Force at Ādaži Military Training Area on March 18, 2026. This training marks the first time that the Latvian Air Force has conducted aerial gunnery tables with the M240 machine gun while inside the UH-60 Black Hawk. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)