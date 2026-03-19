U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders,” 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct Tables IV–VI night aerial gunnery training aboard a CH-47 Chinook at Ādaži Military Training Area, Latvia, March 20, 2026. The training enhances crew proficiency and readiness in low-light combat operations by sharpening target acquisition, improving crew coordination and communication, and reinforcing safe and effective weapons employment under limited visibility conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 07:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000475
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-FS119-2147
|Filename:
|DOD_111588554
|Length:
|00:07:05
|Location:
|RIGA, LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd CAB CH-47 Chinook night Gunnery Tables IV–VI, by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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