(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd CAB CH-47 Chinook night Gunnery Tables IV–VI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RIGA, LATVIA

    03.20.2026

    Video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders,” 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct Tables IV–VI night aerial gunnery training aboard a CH-47 Chinook at Ādaži Military Training Area, Latvia, March 20, 2026. The training enhances crew proficiency and readiness in low-light combat operations by sharpening target acquisition, improving crew coordination and communication, and reinforcing safe and effective weapons employment under limited visibility conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 07:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000475
    VIRIN: 260320-A-FS119-2147
    Filename: DOD_111588554
    Length: 00:07:05
    Location: RIGA, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd CAB CH-47 Chinook night Gunnery Tables IV–VI, by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corp
    VCORPS
    3rdInfantryDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video