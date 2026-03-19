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    CORE26 | Aviation Marines Train to Fight in an Arctic CBRN Environment

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    NORWAY

    03.20.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd MAW, conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear drills at Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 20, 2026. VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 simulated a CBRN contaminated environment for training during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 06:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000473
    VIRIN: 260320-M-WS036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111588538
    Length: 00:07:42
    Location: NO

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    TAGS

    CORE26, Cold Response, NATO, 2D MAW, Arctic Sentry, CBRN

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