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    Hawaii National Guard CERFP conducts flood search and recovery mission

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    WAIALUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the Hawaii National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package assist the City and County of Honolulu first responders in search and recovery efforts during flood impacted zones in Waialua, Hawaii, March 21, 2026. Gov. Josh Green activated the Hawaii National Guard to assist in recovery efforts following record rainfall and flash flooding caused by a Kona Low weather system. (U.S. National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 04:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000471
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-XQ428-1001
    Filename: DOD_111588528
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: WAIALUA, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Hawaii National Guard CERFP conducts flood search and recovery mission, by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard, National Guard Bureau, US Army, USARPAC, USINDOPACOM, Kona Low

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