Hawaii National Guard CERFP conducts flood search and recovery mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000471" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the Hawaii National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package assist the City and County of Honolulu first responders in search and recovery efforts during flood impacted zones in Waialua, Hawaii, March 21, 2026. Gov. Josh Green activated the Hawaii National Guard to assist in recovery efforts following record rainfall and flash flooding caused by a Kona Low weather system. (U.S. National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)