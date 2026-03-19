Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000464" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk crew from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade flies over a washed out road on Oahu, Hawaii, on March 21, 2026. Army aircrews conducted damage assessments following a major "Kona Low" storm to provide critical information to state and local emergency management officials. The 25th Infantry Division remains postured to provide support to the State of Hawaii's response efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart).