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    Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure

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    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk crew from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade flies over a washed out road on Oahu, Hawaii, on March 21, 2026. Army aircrews conducted damage assessments following a major "Kona Low" storm to provide critical information to state and local emergency management officials. The 25th Infantry Division remains postured to provide support to the State of Hawaii's response efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 01:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000464
    VIRIN: 260322-A-XD912-1589
    Filename: DOD_111588465
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Relief Effort
    community support
    Hawaii
    25th Infantry Division
    US Army
    Kona Storm

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