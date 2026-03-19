Fort Irwin- Individual Weapons System qualification. M17 and M4 Ranges B-roll
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 03:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000461
|VIRIN:
|260315-A-JS428-8428
|Filename:
|DOD_111588447
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 301st PAD - Fort Irwin Weapons Qualification B-Roll 2026, by SPC Adrian Tlapanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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