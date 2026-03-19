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    301st PAD - Fort Irwin Weapons Qualification B-Roll 2026

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Spc. Adrian Tlapanco 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Irwin- Individual Weapons System qualification. M17 and M4 Ranges B-roll

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 03:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000461
    VIRIN: 260315-A-JS428-8428
    Filename: DOD_111588447
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301st PAD - Fort Irwin Weapons Qualification B-Roll 2026, by SPC Adrian Tlapanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Weapons Qualification
    M4 Range
    301st PAD
    201st TPASE
    M17 Range
    army reserve

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