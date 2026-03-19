Sharpshooter Endeavor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000460" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, it is important to work on marksmanship fundamentals, lethality and proficiency. Spending time during designated range time offers soldiers the opportunity to receive training, quality practice and ultimately qualify on their individually assigned weapon.



Readiness is one of the commander's top priority. The 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element successfully conducted the M17 and M4 ranges at Fort Irwin in March, 2026, along with their subordinate units.