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    Sharpshooter Endeavor

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Spc. Adrian Tlapanco 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    As U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, it is important to work on marksmanship fundamentals, lethality and proficiency. Spending time during designated range time offers soldiers the opportunity to receive training, quality practice and ultimately qualify on their individually assigned weapon.

    Readiness is one of the commander's top priority. The 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element successfully conducted the M17 and M4 ranges at Fort Irwin in March, 2026, along with their subordinate units.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 03:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000460
    VIRIN: 260315-A-JS428-7369
    Filename: DOD_111588446
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharpshooter Endeavor, by SPC Adrian Tlapanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    usarc
    Weapons Qualification
    M4 Range
    301st PAD
    201st TPASE
    army reserve

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