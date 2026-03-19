As U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, it is important to work on marksmanship fundamentals, lethality and proficiency. Spending time during designated range time offers soldiers the opportunity to receive training, quality practice and ultimately qualify on their individually assigned weapon.
Readiness is one of the commander's top priority. The 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element successfully conducted the M17 and M4 ranges at Fort Irwin in March, 2026, along with their subordinate units.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 03:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000460
|VIRIN:
|260315-A-JS428-7369
|Filename:
|DOD_111588446
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sharpshooter Endeavor, by SPC Adrian Tlapanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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