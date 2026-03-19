Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000457" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military working dog handlers with the 56th Security Forces Squadron displayed their readiness with MWD Enzo in front of an audience during the Luke Days Airshow March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety.Demonstrations and displays provide insight into the discipline and expertise required of those who participate and support military operations across the globe. By performing demonstrations to the public, Luke AFB is able to grow the partnership between Luke and the West Valley, which supports the production of the airmen behind combat operations today. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)