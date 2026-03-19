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    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration

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    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Military working dog handlers with the 56th Security Forces Squadron displayed their readiness with MWD Enzo in front of an audience during the Luke Days Airshow March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety.Demonstrations and displays provide insight into the discipline and expertise required of those who participate and support military operations across the globe. By performing demonstrations to the public, Luke AFB is able to grow the partnership between Luke and the West Valley, which supports the production of the airmen behind combat operations today. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 01:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000457
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-CZ735-1073
    Filename: DOD_111588431
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration, by SFC Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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