U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Meet Elevate Phoenix

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000456" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds met with members of Elevate Phoenix, after their performance during the Luke Days 2026 air show Mar. 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona . The West Valley community enables the training environment that allows Luke Air Force Base to generate combat-ready Airmen everyday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)