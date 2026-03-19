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    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Meet Elevate Phoenix

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    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds met with members of Elevate Phoenix, after their performance during the Luke Days 2026 air show Mar. 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona . The West Valley community enables the training environment that allows Luke Air Force Base to generate combat-ready Airmen everyday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 01:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000456
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-CZ735-1097
    Filename: DOD_111588323
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Meet Elevate Phoenix, by SFC Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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