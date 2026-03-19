Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds met with members of Elevate Phoenix, after their performance during the Luke Days 2026 air show Mar. 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona . The West Valley community enables the training environment that allows Luke Air Force Base to generate combat-ready Airmen everyday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 01:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000456
|VIRIN:
|260320-Z-CZ735-1097
|Filename:
|DOD_111588323
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Meet Elevate Phoenix, by SFC Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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